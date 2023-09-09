GUD (GUDHF) & Its Peers Financial Contrast

GUD (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Free Report) is one of 91 publicly-traded companies in the “Auto Parts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GUD to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GUD and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GUD N/A N/A 14.55 GUD Competitors $2.52 billion $70.44 million 211.96

GUD’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GUD. GUD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

16.5% of GUD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GUD and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GUD 0 0 0 0 N/A GUD Competitors 326 1251 1761 14 2.44

As a group, “Auto Parts” companies have a potential upside of 12.34%. Given GUD’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GUD has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

GUD pays an annual dividend of C$0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. GUD pays out 85.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Auto Parts” companies pay a dividend yield of 125.2% and pay out 29.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. GUD lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares GUD and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GUD N/A N/A N/A GUD Competitors -8.45% -13.10% 1.28%

Summary

GUD peers beat GUD on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

GUD Company Profile

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, distributes, and sells automotive products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group (APG), and Davey segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; automotive electrical and lighting products; and fuel pumps and associated products and accessories for the automotive after-market. The APG segment manufactures and markets towing, trailering, functional accessories, and associated products for the automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer customers. The Davey segment provides pumps and pressure systems for household and farm water; water transfer pumps; swimming pool products; spa bath controllers; and pumps and water purification equipment. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is based in Altona North, Australia.

