ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the business services provider on Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th.

ABM Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.07.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair lowered shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

