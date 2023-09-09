Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) versus Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Critical Analysis

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Free Report) and Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.6%. Presidio Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Presidio Property Trust pays out -19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Presidio Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Presidio Property Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 28.99%. Given Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Presidio Property Trust.

56.6% of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Presidio Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Presidio Property Trust -21.91% -7.56% -1.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Presidio Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.03 2.00 Presidio Property Trust $17.76 million 0.59 -$2.13 million ($0.46) -1.73

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Presidio Property Trust. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust beats Presidio Property Trust on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.4 billion and approximately 8.2 million square feet of leasable space.

About Presidio Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California. While geographical clustering of real estate enables us to reduce our operating costs through economies of scale by servicing several properties with less staff, it makes us susceptible to changing market conditions in these discrete geographic areas, including those that have developed as a result of COVID-19. Presidio is also the sponsor of the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MURF), which currently holds approximately $23.3 million in trust. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The SPAC has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Conduit Pharmaceuticals Limited (Conduit). A full description of the terms of the proposed business combination, which is expected to close in the second half of 2023 subject to the satisfaction of multiple conditions, including approval of the business combination by the SPAC's shareholders, is provided in the registration statement on Form S-4 that the SPAC has filed with the SEC.

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.