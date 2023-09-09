HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) and Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Critical Contrast

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) and HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of Computer Task Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of HashiCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Computer Task Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of HashiCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Computer Task Group and HashiCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Task Group 0 0 0 0 N/A HashiCorp 0 4 10 0 2.71

Profitability

HashiCorp has a consensus price target of $35.21, indicating a potential upside of 35.91%. Given HashiCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HashiCorp is more favorable than Computer Task Group.

This table compares Computer Task Group and HashiCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Task Group 0.82% 6.68% 3.87% HashiCorp -44.42% -19.94% -15.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Computer Task Group and HashiCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Task Group $325.08 million 0.51 $6.61 million $0.16 64.32 HashiCorp $475.89 million 10.45 -$274.30 million ($1.26) -20.56

Computer Task Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HashiCorp. HashiCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Computer Task Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Computer Task Group has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HashiCorp has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure. It also provides staffing services, including managed staffing, staff augmentation, and volume staffing services. The company serves financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, other industries, as well as technology service providers. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc. provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data. It also provides Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; and Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

