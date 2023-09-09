Substratum Market Capitalization Reaches $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 101% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $36.12 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 41.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00022873 USD and is up 24.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

