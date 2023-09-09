Head-To-Head Comparison: Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Dividends

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Global Medical REIT pays out 262.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 92.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 56 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 15.86% 4.01% 1.67% Federal Realty Investment Trust 35.01% 13.65% 4.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $137.28 million 4.50 $19.14 million $0.32 29.47 Federal Realty Investment Trust $1.07 billion 7.41 $385.49 million $4.66 20.95

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Federal Realty Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Medical REIT and Federal Realty Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 5 6 0 2.55

Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $112.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.24%. Given Global Medical REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Global Medical REIT on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 102 properties include approximately 3,300 tenants, in 26 million square feet, and approximately 3,100 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 56 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.