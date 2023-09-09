Comparing SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and NantHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAI.TECH Global $10.64 million 1.49 -$8.85 million N/A N/A NantHealth $67.68 million 0.05 -$67.78 million ($7.65) -0.05

SAI.TECH Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NantHealth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SAI.TECH Global and NantHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of SAI.TECH Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of SAI.TECH Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.3% of NantHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A N/A NantHealth -94.67% N/A -39.82%

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. SAI.TECH Global Corporation was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong on July 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

