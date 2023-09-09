Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) & Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Head to Head Contrast

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Domino’s Pizza Enterprises and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domino’s Pizza Enterprises N/A N/A N/A $0.50 67.99 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.27 billion 0.13 -$77.80 million ($3.52) -2.97

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Domino’s Pizza Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

27.0% of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Domino’s Pizza Enterprises and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domino’s Pizza Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -4.32% -232.98% -4.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Domino’s Pizza Enterprises and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domino’s Pizza Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 0 2 1 0 2.33

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.12%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than Domino’s Pizza Enterprises.

Summary

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers beats Domino’s Pizza Enterprises on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

