Contrasting Akastor ASA (AKKVF) and Its Rivals

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Akastor ASA to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Akastor ASA pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 307.5%. Akastor ASA pays out -189.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 90.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Akastor ASA is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akastor ASA and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akastor ASA N/A N/A -0.62 Akastor ASA Competitors $896.63 million $9.87 million 92.74

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Akastor ASA’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Akastor ASA. Akastor ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

19.9% of Akastor ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Akastor ASA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akastor ASA N/A N/A N/A Akastor ASA Competitors -0.59% -4.12% 2.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Akastor ASA and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akastor ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Akastor ASA Competitors 231 1263 1739 128 2.52

As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies have a potential upside of 21.13%. Given Akastor ASA’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akastor ASA has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Akastor ASA peers beat Akastor ASA on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Akastor ASA Company Profile

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company in Norway, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Australia, and internationally. The company offers vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It also provides well design and drilling project management services; reservoir and field management services; and rig procurement, tailored training, software, and technical manpower services, as well as well and reservoir consultancy services. In addition, the company offers a range of offshore drilling equipment products and packages. It owns five offshore vessels. Akastor ASA was founded in 1841 and is based in Bærum, Norway.

