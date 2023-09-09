Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) & Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Critical Contrast

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) and Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Jayud Global Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Expeditors International of Washington and Jayud Global Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expeditors International of Washington 4 4 0 0 1.50 Jayud Global Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus price target of $106.18, suggesting a potential downside of 7.45%. Given Expeditors International of Washington’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Expeditors International of Washington is more favorable than Jayud Global Logistics.

This table compares Expeditors International of Washington and Jayud Global Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expeditors International of Washington 8.36% 34.31% 19.12% Jayud Global Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Expeditors International of Washington and Jayud Global Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expeditors International of Washington $17.07 billion 0.99 $1.36 billion $6.67 17.20 Jayud Global Logistics $93.61 million 0.47 $560,000.00 N/A N/A

Expeditors International of Washington has higher revenue and earnings than Jayud Global Logistics.

Summary

Expeditors International of Washington beats Jayud Global Logistics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions. It also provides optimization, trade compliance, consulting, cargo security, and solutions. In addition, it acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment. Further, the company provides ancillary services that include preparation of shipping and customs documentation, packing, crating, insurance services, negotiation of letters of credit, and the preparation of documentation to comply with local export laws. Its customers include retailing and wholesaling, electronics, technology, and industrial and manufacturing companies. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. It offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics and fragmented logistics services; supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems. Jayud Global Logistics Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

