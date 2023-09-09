Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $184.52 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.26. The firm has a market cap of $122.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

