MYDA Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)

MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Innovid worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innovid by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,052,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovid by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,223,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,086 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in Innovid in the 1st quarter worth about $2,515,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovid by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50,574 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Innovid by 74.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 349,401 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTV opened at $1.29 on Friday. Innovid Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.90 million. Innovid had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovid Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Innovid from $1.10 to $1.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other news, CEO Zvika Netter bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,010,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,698.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Innovid news, CEO Zvika Netter acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,010,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,698.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilad Shany bought 45,000 shares of Innovid stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,265,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,228.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,300. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

