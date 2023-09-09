Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.45 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $66.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average of $73.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.36 and a 52-week high of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

