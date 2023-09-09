Brokerages Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price at $242.90

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $120.23 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $118.14 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

