Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE UBER opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,998 shares of company stock valued at $14,803,833. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after buying an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,916,366,000 after buying an additional 200,322 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $580,568,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

