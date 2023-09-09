CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $211.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

CME Group stock opened at $204.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $209.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.04 and its 200 day moving average is $188.98. The company has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.72%.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

