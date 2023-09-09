Analysts Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Price Target at $352.00

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $345.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.64, for a total value of $162,741.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,838.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 4,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,808 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $224.37 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $159.62 and a 1-year high of $330.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.81 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.08 and a 200-day moving average of $272.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

