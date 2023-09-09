Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives $134.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.6 %

RL stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.00. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $135.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at $1,785,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at $1,768,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.