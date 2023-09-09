Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY stock opened at $241.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $197.22 and a 1 year high of $257.86. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.53.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,800,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4,199.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.