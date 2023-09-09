Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.74.

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Devon Energy stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,951 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,583,000 after buying an additional 1,049,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,055,000 after acquiring an additional 350,916 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

