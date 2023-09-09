Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $118.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XYL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Xylem Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $95.21 on Friday. Xylem has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $118.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 350,026.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157,166 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 10,558.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,029,000 after buying an additional 4,774,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,913 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xylem by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

