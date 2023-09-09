Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock.

MRK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $109.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.31 and a 200-day moving average of $110.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 239.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $208,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,153,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,077,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 234.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.