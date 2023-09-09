Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ED. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.79.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $89.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,482,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

