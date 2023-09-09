Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GPK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.44.

NYSE:GPK opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 369.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

