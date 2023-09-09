StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United Security Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

UBFO stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $126.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from United Security Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 40.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert C. Oberg, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $33,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,881.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

