Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RSI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.63. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 24.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

