NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Susquehanna currently has $100.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

NTAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.35.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $79.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,357 shares of company stock worth $2,922,982 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in NetApp by 52.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in NetApp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

