Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) PT Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SLRN. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Acelyrin Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SLRN stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Acelyrin has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.25. Equities research analysts expect that Acelyrin will post -7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Acelyrin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin Company Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

