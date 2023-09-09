Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Raised to $56.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TCOM

Trip.com Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TCOM opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $43.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.