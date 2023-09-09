Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Health Catalyst Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 16.49% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $25,595.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,942 shares in the company, valued at $663,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,270 shares of company stock worth $60,828 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $208,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 2.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 583,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Daventry Group LP grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 13.7% during the first quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,637,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 197,497 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $637,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

