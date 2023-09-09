Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

EHC stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $72.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,975.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 142.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

