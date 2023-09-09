Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) PT at C$34.56

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total value of C$1,857,496.86. 19.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:FM opened at C$33.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.31. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$20.47 and a 12 month high of C$39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion. On average, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.1589024 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

