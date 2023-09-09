New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $50.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFE. Bank of America cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of NFE opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.48.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $561.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 66.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,601,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,643 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,509,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,145 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 341.1% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,861 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,106,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,841 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,198,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,065 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.