iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $96.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.33. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.71.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $124.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Bradley Mark J. lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

