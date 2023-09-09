Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $83.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $658,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,297,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $658,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,049,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 189,511 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,983 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Five9 by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,878 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,410,000 after buying an additional 1,479,988 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Five9 by 3,131.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,200 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,331,000 after purchasing an additional 837,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $55,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

FIVN opened at $68.36 on Friday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -56.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

