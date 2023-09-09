PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

PHINIA Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE PHIN opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. PHINIA has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72.

Get PHINIA alerts:

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Insider Activity

About PHINIA

In related news, Director Samuel R. Chapin acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,460.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Samuel R. Chapin acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,460.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brady D. Ericson purchased 13,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $381,570.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 279,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,895.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Free Report)

PHINIA Inc develops and manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The company also sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers with new and remanufactured products. Its product portfolio includes a range of solutions covering the fuel injection, electronics and engine management, starters and alternators, maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.