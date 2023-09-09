PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.
NYSE PHIN opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. PHINIA has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.
PHINIA Inc develops and manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The company also sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers with new and remanufactured products. Its product portfolio includes a range of solutions covering the fuel injection, electronics and engine management, starters and alternators, maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics categories.
