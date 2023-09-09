Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $224.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MDGL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $309.18.

MDGL stock opened at $196.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of -0.72. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

