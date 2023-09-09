National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives $40.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.20. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 194.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

