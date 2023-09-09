Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $101.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $84.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $1,134,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,446.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,469,368 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 19.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth about $3,337,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 33.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 41,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.9% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

