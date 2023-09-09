Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $48.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Summit Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.77.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $39.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 81.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

