Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Vista Gold

Vista Gold Price Performance

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.36. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 657,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150,869 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 71,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.