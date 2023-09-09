REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for REE Automotive’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

REE Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of REE stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. REE Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that REE Automotive will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of REE Automotive

About REE Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of REE Automotive by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of REE Automotive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 154,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 23,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of REE Automotive by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of REE Automotive by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform.

Featured Articles

