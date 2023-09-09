REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for REE Automotive’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.
REE Automotive Stock Performance
Shares of REE stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. REE Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.
REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that REE Automotive will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of REE Automotive
About REE Automotive
REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform.
