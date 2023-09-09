Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rallybio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Rallybio Price Performance

NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. Rallybio has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rallybio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 312.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 631.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 124.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 134.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

