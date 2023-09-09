Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) PT Lowered to $13.50 at Rosenblatt Securities

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $18.60 to $13.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinclair in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.75.

SBGI stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Sinclair has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $650.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.51). Sinclair had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.72 million. Research analysts expect that Sinclair will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Quarry LP increased its stake in Sinclair by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 300.1% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

