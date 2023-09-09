Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Spero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

About Spero Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,444,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,373,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 760.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 829,917 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 188,002 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 33,991 shares during the period. 27.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.