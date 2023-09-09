Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Spero Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.18.
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics
About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spero Therapeutics
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.