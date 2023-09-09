Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Cut to “Neutral” at Melius

Melius downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPR. Barclays lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.93.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of SPR opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $38.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,793,000 after buying an additional 68,953 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,240,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,014 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,077,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,384,000 after purchasing an additional 93,707 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,865,000 after purchasing an additional 286,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

