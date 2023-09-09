Avery Dennison’s (AVY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVY. Bank of America reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $181.11 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $157.28 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 46.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

