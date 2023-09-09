Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $46.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bread Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.13.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Price Performance

BFH stock opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.04. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roger H. Ballou acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $100,272.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,698.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bread Financial

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.