Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $450.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $420.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPZ. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $396.14.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $387.36 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $409.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $383.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 427 shares of company stock valued at $170,095. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

