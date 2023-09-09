Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $70.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS stock opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $74.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 116.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

